Parking garage partially collapses in Jacksonville, Fla.

A portion of a parking garage at a hospital collapsed, crushing cars in Jacksonville, Florida,...
A portion of a parking garage at a hospital collapsed, crushing cars in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday.(Source: WJXT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A portion of a parking garage collapsed Tuesday at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, media reports say.

Video shows a portion of the top, third-floor level of the garage has collapsed, with some cars having fallen and one dangling.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office calls it an “industrial incident” in a post on X, and said an entrance to the emergency room is closed.

No injuries have been reported, but first responders are at the scene making sure no one is trapped, WJXT reported.

Witnesses reported a loud “boom” and said a building nearby is being evacuated, the Florida Times-Union said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and deputies respond to the site of a crash with a suspect's car in Independence on...
Teen boy shoots at deputy after chase and crash in Independence
Teen faces DUII after crash on historic hwy in Troutdale
Teen faces DUII after crash on historic highway in Troutdale
Susan Marcia Rose
Oregon man confesses to 1979 murder, rape of Boston woman
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
Hundreds gather to remember longtime, beloved Milwaukie High coach Roland Aumueller
Hundreds gather to remember longtime, beloved Milwaukie High coach Roland Aumueller

Latest News

Gresham P.D. trying to identify witnesses to deadly shooting.
Gresham P.D. trying to identify witnesses to deadly shooting
Investigators were called to an apartment complex in Texas Monday after they said a plumber...
Plumber finds fetus inside pipe while working at apartment complex, officials say
Jesse Smith steals excavator, goes on joy ride damaging buildings in Gainesville
Police: Florida man steals excavator, crashes it into Walmart
Yellow caution tape surrounds a sinkhole in Leominster, Mass., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Parts...
Massachusetts city gets 11 inches of rain, flooding homes, jeopardizing dam