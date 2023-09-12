Police seek help finding missing 12-year-old girl

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Aubrey Leannlynn Brandvold ran away from her house near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 108th Ave. on the evening of Sept. 7.

Based on police investigation, detectives consider Aubrey missing/endangered. It is believed she may have visited the St. Helens area in the last several days.

Aubrey is described as female, white, 5′2-5′5, 8-90 pounds with black shoulder-length hair with blonde mixed in.

Last seen wearing a black beanie hat, black sweater and sweatpants, and a backpack with smiley faces. She was also carrying a blue bag.

The Portland Police Bureau Missing Persons Unit is currently investigating. The St. Helen’s Police Department assisted with the investigation but as of yet they have not located Aubrey.

If anyone sees Aubrey, please immediately call 911. If anyone has information about this case, please e-mail missing@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-236529.

