Progress continues on Camp Creek Fire in Clackamas County

Camp Creek Fire update
Camp Creek Fire update(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:16 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Containment of the Camp Creek Fire is continuing to grow, according to officials.

As of Tuesday, containment of the wildfire rose to 44%, while estimated acres burned was 2,023.

According to the incident management team, Monday’s efforts were concentrated on maintaining the fire within its current boundaries.

Suppression activities are continuing as firefighters work to prevent the fire from breaching established control lines and limit its expansion.

In the eastern section, characterized by challenging terrain and dense vegetation, firefighters are remaining active in their search for opportunities to engage in direct firefighting actions.

The Bull Run Watershed, Portland’s main water supply, is estimated to be about 1.5 miles from the fire and experts are continuing to monitor water quality.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

