Tigard police chief announces her retirement

Tigard Police Chief Kathy McAlpine.
Tigard Police Chief Kathy McAlpine.(Tigard Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – After nearly four decades spent in law enforcement, Tigard Police Chief Kathy McAlpine has officially announced her retirement.

McAlpine joined Tigard Police in 2017, with the department recognizing her as a “thoughtful, transparent, highly engaged and data-driven” leader.

Prior to arriving in Tigard, McAlpine spent over 30 years with the Tacoma Police Department, where she held various roles, including detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and assistant chief. Her contributions in Tacoma included pioneering initiatives such as the Child Abduction Response Team (CART) Certification and achieving CALEA accreditation.

SEE ALSO: Family, friends of MAX stabbing victim give update on his condition

“The City of Tigard is very fortunate to have had Chief McAlpine leading our Police Department over the past 6 ½ years,” said City Manager Steve Rymer. “She is to be commended for her integrity, professionalism, and dedication. Because of her leadership, we focus on protecting our entire community, openly engage in dialogue with our community, and have a well-trained and dedicated Police Department. I’d like to personally thank her for her leadership and service.”

Tigard says City Manager Rymer is appointing Commander Jamey McDonald as Interim Chief when McAlpine’s retirement becomes effective on Jan. 24.

