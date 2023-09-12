Victim in deadly N. Portland shooting identified

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man killed in a Humboldt neighborhood shooting in late August.

According to investigators, the man was 34-year-old Edilio Thorpe Barrera V.

The medical examiner has confirmed the manner and cause of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Aug. 28, to a shooting call in the 5100 block of North Vancouver Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Barrera V dead.

Police say 19-year-old Issac W. Henderson and one other person were detained at the scene. Henderson was later arrested and booked into jail for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. The other person detained was released after questioning.

Detectives continue to investigate this case. Anyone with information who has not yet spoke to police is urged to contact Det. Brian Sims Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or Det. Travis Law Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case number 23-225862.

