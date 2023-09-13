1 dead, 1 injured in Longview house fire

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Authorities in Washington are investigating a fire that killed one person and sent another to the hospital. It happened at a home in Longview early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said this tragedy is a reminder of the importance of practicing fire safety in the home.

A community in Longview is still processing a tragic loss after a neighbor passed away in a house fire.

“It’s very sad,” Ken Maney, who lives nearby, said.

“She was a big part of the community and always giving and welcoming to anybody who lived here,” Nancy Mendoza, another neighbor, said.

The Longview Fire Department said crews responded to a neighborhood near 48th Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway early Tuesday morning just after 4 a.m.

Authorities said the initial caller reported a chair was on fire inside the house. When crews arrived, they said there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

Investigators said crews found one person dead inside the home. Another person at the home was taken to a hospital to be treated for burns.

“It woke me up. We had multiple fire trucks, we had police officers,” Mendoza said.

“I was out here, getting ready to go to work. Watching what was going on. I knew I couldn’t get out at that particular moment,” Maney said.

The Longview Fire Marshal Jon Dunaway said early indications point to the fire starting on the kitchen stove. “Cooking continues to be the leading cause of reported home fires and home fire injuries, and is the second leading cause of home fire deaths in the United States,” Dunaway said.

The fire marshal provided some tips saying: don’t use the stove top if you are sleepy, turn off the stove top if you leave the kitchen, and keep anything that can catch fire away from the stove top.

Back in the neighborhood, community members are pulling together in a show of support.

“To the family, our heart really goes out to you,” Mendoza said. “Wishes to the husband who is now recovering.”

Authorities have not officially identified the people in the home. They said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

