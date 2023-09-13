73 dogs found in deplorable conditions at Kentucky home, authorities say

Dozens of dogs found in ‘deplorable’ conditions at Kentucky home, police say
By Phil Pendleton and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities say dozens of dogs were found in deplorable conditions at a home in Estill County.

The dogs were discovered Tuesday night living in their own waste at a home.

Police arrested Delbert Collins on numerous animal cruelty charges after they said they found 73 dogs in crates or stacked in cages, matted and covered in feces and urine.

Some of the dogs were without food and water.

Animal rescue groups said they’re working to help with the overwhelming situation that quickly caused the Estill County Animal Shelter to be over capacity.

Paw 4 The Cause got involved, and an official there says a person who owns a barn is temporarily holding some of the dogs the animal shelter couldn’t fit. We’re told animal rescue groups from all over the country are being called to help.

“I am glad that we got the anonymous call to look into it,” said Ashley Collins of Estill County Animal Shelter. “The dogs were very happy to be out of their crates. I think they had lived in their crates for quite some time, in their own feces and urine.”

The dogs are said to be Maltese mixes and some “maltipoo,” which is a mix of Maltese and poodle.

Officials said they are hoping that none of the dogs will have to be put down.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$50k reward offered after Portland mail carrier robbed at gunpoint.
$50k reward offered after Portland mail carrier robbed at gunpoint
Aubrey Leannlynn Brandvold, 12
Police seek help finding missing 12-year-old girl
Ridgetop Road Fire
Level 3 evacuations lowered to Level 2 for Ridgetop Road fire
Portland Public Schools is warning schools could close in October if a deal is not reached on a...
PPS warns of possible school closure for teacher strike
KPTV File Image
Man arrested for manslaughter, DUII after deadly crash in Clackamas

Latest News

At least 10 school districts in Arizona are suing tech giants like Snapchat, Meta, TikTok and...
School districts are suing social media companies over students’ mental health concerns
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi administers the House oath of office to Rep. Mary Peltola,...
Husband of Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola dies in plane crash
US consumer prices continued to rise last month. (CNN, POOL)
What the new inflation numbers reveal
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
Searchers race to recover bodies in Libya as death toll from flooding hits 5,100
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Woman with whom Texas AG Ken Paxton is said to have had an affair expected to testify at impeachment