Demolition begins on remains of May Apartments four months after fire

It’s been almost four months since a fire tore through the May Apartments in Southwest Portland, and on Tuesday, crews finally began the process of demolishing
By Karli Olson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been almost four months since a fire tore through the May Apartments in Southwest Portland, and on Tuesday, crews finally began the process of demolishing what remains of the building.

Those working on-site at the building on SW 14th and SW Taylor told FOX 12 that the demolition itself could take up to two weeks, but clearing out the wreckage will take a few more weeks after that.

On May 16, the fire engulfed the 113-year-old building, displacing more than 100 people.

On May 25, Portland Police arrested 30-year-old Garrett Repp in connection to the fire. He is charged with Arson in the First Degree (2 counts), Reckless Endangering Another Person (18 counts), and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree (11 counts).

On Tuesday, Ian Green was on his way to an appointment and stopped to take in the scene.

“I understand why it’s happening but it’s still sad to see,” he said. “I work for an antique and architecture salvage company, so it’s unfortunate to see this crumble, and I mean with a building like this I understand with asbestos and what comes after the fire, it’s a lost cause in some ways.”

Brian Smith lives a couple of blocks away, and said he could smell the smoke from his apartment.

“I was driving up and I saw all the flames coming out, which was interesting,” he said. “I got back to my apartment and there was just a bunch of smoke everywhere so we closed the windows and stuff. We’re used to it by now with all the smoke lately, but it was wild seeing that it was just a couple blocks away.”

Contractors had to dispose of debris containing asbestos before starting the demolition on the old building; a loss of the classic architecture that sets Portland apart.

“It’s sad, one of my favorite parts of the city is that historic architecture and it’s always sad to see it go down like that,” Smith added. “Safety is always paramount, but it’s always sad.”

“The history of old Portland, it’s important to preserve that,” Green said. “And whatever the city can do to help preserve that or fund those sorts of things would be cool, but like I said, with fires it’s almost always a lost cause.”

