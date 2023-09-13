Feels like summer through Saturday

Toasty for mid-September, but no record-high heat expected
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s a beautiful, sunny day out there! High temperatures around Portland will top out close to 80 degrees on Wednesday. Then it’s back to summer for a few days! Temperatures will be in the low 90s tomorrow and Friday, then start cooling back down (but remain quite warm) Sunday. For now it’s looking like we won’t see a heat wave or any record-breaking temperatures, but that’s still pretty warm stuff for mid-September.

A trough starts to drop in on Monday and really deepens Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. That means temperatures will cool off significantly early next week (dropping back into the low to mid 70s), and we’ll see a chance for showers overnight through Wednesday morning. Models are giving us anywhere from less than a tenth of an inch to about a third of an inch, so we’ll keep you posted on how wet that system could be as we get closer. That cooler system will also drop our low temperatures back into the low 50s.

