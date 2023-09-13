On the Go with Ayo at OMSI Oregon Science Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A week filled with science and fun is underway now at OMSI.

The first Oregon Science Festival is happening now until Sept. 17 at OMSI and venues in and around Portland.

The festival is filled with tours, workshops, demos, and so much more all in the name of science.

