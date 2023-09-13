Jantzen Beach carousel will move to The Dalles

THE DALLES, Ore. (KPTV) - The historic and beloved Jantzen Beach Carousel that welcomed families for 80 years in north Portland has a new home.

Restore Oregon announced it is donating the carousel, built in 1921, to the National Neon Sign Museum in The Dalles.

A more than 100-year-old carousel had never been on David Benko’s radar. As the owner of the museum, his building is mostly filled with vintage signs and lighting.

“Well it’s probably the most unusual thing that we’ve ever gotten,” Benko said.

Benko said he can’t wait to add carousel. He plans to house it at a new building next door on what is currently a parking lot.

“It’s a real tie in era-wise to the 1920s to the birth of neon,” Benko said. “It was this mechanical era in time when there were just tremendous things like that happening.”

Riders last used the carousel in 2011, when the Jantzen Beach Mall in north Portland closed. Restore Oregon took over the carousel from the mall owners in 2017, then went to work finding a new permanent location. Executive Director Nicole Possert said The Dalles couldn’t be a better fit.

“It is still close to Portland,” Possert said. “It is still along the Columbia River, which is where the Jantzen Beach carousel in Portland lived for 80 years.”

Many involved in the project said it contributes to the continued development of downtown in The Dalles. Mayor Rich Mays said it will help revitalize it.

“We’ve made quite an effort to restore and to renovate our downtown,” Mays said. “I think this will be the latest addition to making that happen.”

Benko, who also has a home in Vancouver, said he has memories of riding the carousel with his three sons.

“My grandchildren, hopefully soon enough, will be able to ride on that so pretty exciting,” he said.

After designing and building the new building the carousel will go in, Benko said they hope to have it open in the next five years.

