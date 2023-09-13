Ridgetop Road Fire causes Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations in Wasco County

WASCO CO. Ore. (KPTV) - Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations are in order due to a brush fire between upper Fivemile Road, Valley Driver, and Ridgetop road in Wasco County.

Under Level 3 Evacuations:

All of Sportman’s Paradise

Upper Fifteen Mile Road to Dufur Valley Road

All of Ridgetop Road

This is an ongoing fire and this story will be updated as more information becomes available

