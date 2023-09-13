New affordable housing units open in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Affordable housing that the City of Portland said is an example of private and public partnership is on its way.

Tuesday, Catholic Charities of Oregon, broke ground on 61 units of permanent affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness in the metro area. It’s called Francis and Clare Place, and will also have supportive services on site for those who need it.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said this project is a step closer to reaching his housing goal. Portland City Commissioner, Carmen Rubio, said Francis and Clare Place will not only help people get shelter, but also help heal trauma of living on the streets.

“For too many Portlanders, our housing and homelessness crisis means they must live their most personal, private moments and hard moments in public and try to recover from them while living on our street,” Rubio said. “What they need is what any of us would want in those moments. A safe place to retreat with privacy, with dignity and an empathetic support system.”

The Francis and Clare place was funded by the Metro and Portland Housing Bond money approved by voters. It is one out of 14 projects expected to exceed the mayor’s foal of 1,300 permanent affordable housing units.

The 61 units are a portion of the 3,000 units both bond measures promised to build while it was on the ballot. Catholic Charities of Oregon also owns an operate a 150 affordable housing apartment complex called St. Francis Apartments.

Francis and Clare place will have more than just 61 units. There will also be a community space that doubles as a classroom and a green space with a large plaza. The location also gives residents easy access to job training-, grocery stores, and public transit.

