Oregon unemployment rate stays still despite job losses in August

Oregon Capital
Oregon Capital(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon’s unemployment rate has stayed still, ending August with the same rate as July.

According to the Oregon Employment Department, unemployment still stands at 3.4% in August, the same as July, and down from the recent highs of 4.8% in January and 3.5% in June.

Despite no change in the unemployment rate, August saw nonfarm payroll employment decline by 1,200 jobs, following a gain of 3,400 jobs in July.

The retail trade sector reported the most substantial over-the-month job losses, shedding 1,600 jobs. The construction industry also faced a challenging period, with a loss of 1,000 jobs. Additionally, the professional and business services sector reported 800 job losses during the same period.

In contrast, the leisure and hospitality industry saw a positive trend, adding 2,100 jobs in August.

The unemployment rate for Oregonians was slightly lower than the national rate at 3.8%.

