Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler won’t seek re-election

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announces new homeless shelters on THurs. March 9, 2023.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announces new homeless shelters on THurs. March 9, 2023.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:03 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has announced he won’t seek a third term as mayor.

Wheeler was first elected in 2016, followed by re-election in 2020. Prior to serving as mayor, Wheeler was Oregon State Treasurer from 2010 to 2016.

“Addressing our city’s critical challenges while, at the same, time, fundamentally re-shaping city government requires all of my attention over the next 15 months,” Wheeler said in a release Wednesday. “As such, I will not be seeking another term as your Mayor.”

Wheeler also highlighted moments from the last seven years including the development of the Focused Intervention Team, the City’s comprehensive homeless Temporary Alternative Shelter Sites, the Street Services Coordination Center, the Public Environmental Management Office, and the coordinated ‘90 Day Reset’ strategy.

