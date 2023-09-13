State of Oregon sues Fox Corporation

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The State of Oregon has taken legal action against the Board of Directors overseeing Fox News, alleging that the media company disseminated misinformation related to the 2020 election.

The Oregon Attorney General’s office has accused Fox Corporation of knowingly propagating false claims, characterizing it as a high-stakes pursuit of profits. In an official statement, the Attorney General asserted that the company exposed itself, and its shareholders, and even jeopardized the Oregon Public Employee Retirement Fund.

At the beginning of this month, Oregon possessed over $5.2 million worth of Fox Corporation stocks.

The lawsuit follows Fox Corporation’s recent agreement to pay nearly $800 million to Dominion Voting Systems to settle claims stemming from false information promoted by the network regarding the 2020 election.

FOX 12 Oregon notes the news station is separate from the Fox Corporation, and is an independently operated local television station under the ownership of Gray Television. FOX 12 Oregon airs Fox Entertainment and sports programming.

