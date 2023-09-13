Sunny and warm day

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:21 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Good morning and welcome to the half way point of your work week! Pretty mild and a bit overcast in the metro this morning. Clouds will quickly clear by late morning to early afternoon and we will heat back up to 80 degrees. Tomorrow starts a potential mid September heat wave with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90 through Saturday. We cool a bit on Sunday with afternoon clouds building and a high of 82. Monday may be a welcome relief to some with mostly cloudy conditions with a potential shower and a high of only 74 degrees. Tuesday brings a cloud sun mix and cooler yet, only warming to 72 degrees. Lows all week will cool to the mid 50s to around 60.

