Clackamas Fire battles 2-alarm fire on McLaughlin and Jennings Avenue

Commercial Fire in Milwaukie
Commercial Fire in Milwaukie(Clackamas Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:49 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas Fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire in Milwaukie.

According to this tweet by Clackamas Fire, crews were at the fire around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

McLoughlin and Jennings have been partially closed due to the fire.

This is a developing story, and information will be added as it is revealed.

