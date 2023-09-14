Clackamas Fire battles 2-alarm fire on McLaughlin and Jennings Avenue

CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas Fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire in Milwaukie.

According to this tweet by Clackamas Fire, crews were at the fire around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

McLoughlin and Jennings have been partially closed due to the fire.

This is a developing story, and information will be added as it is revealed.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.