Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old child in Texas

Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child who is believed to be in...
Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child who is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child who is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

According to police and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Amir De La Luz was last seen at approximately 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 4400 block of La Luz Avenue in El Paso, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the 1-year-old boy has brown hair and eyes, weighs about 23 pounds, and is 2 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Ariel De La Luz in connection to the abduction. He has facial tattoos, weighs about 150 pounds, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and has brown hair with black eyes.

The suspect could be driving a 2014 Dodge Avenger with Texas license plate SSX8565.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call El Paso police at 915-212-4068.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$50k reward offered after Portland mail carrier robbed at gunpoint.
$50k reward offered after Portland mail carrier robbed at gunpoint
Aubrey Leannlynn Brandvold, 12
Police seek help finding missing 12-year-old girl
Ridgetop Road Fire
Level 3 evacuations lowered to Level 2 for Ridgetop Road fire
KPTV File Image
Man arrested for manslaughter, DUII after deadly crash in Clackamas
Portland Public Schools is warning schools could close in October if a deal is not reached on a...
PPS warns of possible school closure for teacher strike

Latest News

Mass CasitPortland taking actionas final project
Portland City Council looks to foreclose several homes with delinquent liens
The City of Portland is working to handle problem properties across Portland.
Portland City Council looks to foreclose several homes with delinquent liens
Commercial Fire in Milwaukie
Clackamas Fire battles 2-alarm fire on McLaughlin and Jennings Avenue
A memorial to fallen Portland firefighters was severely damaged last week, with 14 plates...
Memorial for fallen Portland firefighters still missing 11 plates
Mass Casitas final project
Final Mass Casitas put into place in SE Portland