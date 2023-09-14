Clackamas Fire battled 2-alarm fire in Milwaukie

CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire in Milwaukie Wednesday evening.

At about 5 p.m., Clackamas Fire tweeted that crews were at a fire on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Southeast Jennings Avenue. Officials say the fire started in some shrubs, then spread to nearby cars and an apartment complex.

McLoughlin and Jennings were closed while crews were on scene.

There’s no word at this time what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story, and information will be added as it is revealed.

