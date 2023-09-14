Clackamas Fire battled 2-alarm fire in Milwaukie

Two-alarm fire in Milwaukie
Two-alarm fire in Milwaukie(Clackamas Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:49 PM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire in Milwaukie Wednesday evening.

At about 5 p.m., Clackamas Fire tweeted that crews were at a fire on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Southeast Jennings Avenue. Officials say the fire started in some shrubs, then spread to nearby cars and an apartment complex.

McLoughlin and Jennings were closed while crews were on scene.

There’s no word at this time what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story, and information will be added as it is revealed.

