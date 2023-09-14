Construction workers and Cowlitz firefighters discover litter of kittens in wall

KELSO Wash. (KPTV) - A litter of kittens were discovered in the walls of a newly constructed apartment complex in Kelso on Wednesday.

During a walkthrough inspection, construction workers and fire officials discovered a litter of kittens inside one of the newly drywalled walls at a newly constructed apartment complex on Solomon Road.

The officials heard a faint noise and opened a wall to discover six kittens. The kittens were in good health and rescued. Fire officials took the cats to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County where they will be cared for and adopted out in a few weeks.

