Crews respond to fully-involved house fire in NW Portland

KPTV File Image
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:45 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews are working to extinguish a house fire in northwest Portland.

Just after 12 p.m. on Thursday, Portland Fire & Rescue were called out to a fire in the 11400 block of Northwest Cornelius Pass Road. PF&R says crews arrived and found a one-story home fully-involved.

PF&R says water supply is a challenge due to no nearby fire hydrants and the location of the home. Some engines were being used to shuttle water to the scene.

There’s no word at this time if anyone has been injured.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

