Maine state police say they shot and killed a man who had bulletproof vest and rifle
RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine (AP) — Maine state police said they shot and killed a man Wednesday as they were trying to take him into custody.
Police said 28-year-old Shay McKenna was shot after he got out of a van he was hiding in with a bulletproof vest and a rifle.
The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit obtained an arrest warrant for McKenna for a violation of bail conditions.
McKenna had been charged with manslaughter in his brother’s death on Dec. 19, 2022. He was out on bail and wasn’t supposed to have a gun.
Police said McKenna was observed carrying a firearm.
Police said their investigation led detectives to a location in Rangeley Plantation where McKenna was staying. Police said they drafted a search warrant.
A crisis negotiation team communicated with McKenna and told him that he was under arrest.
McKenna then exited the van he was hiding in with a ballistic vest and a rifle, resulting in Maine State Trooper Jeffrey Parks confronting and shooting him, police said.
McKenna died at the scene. The shooting occurred at 4:33 p.m.
Parks will be placed on administrative leave, which police said is standard practice in shootings involving officers.
The state police directed further questions to the state attorney general’s office.
A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office declined to answer additional questions Thursday.
