Man wanted for burglary, breaking into home of 2 women near Sherwood

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man suspected of breaking into a home near Sherwood this week is wanted by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, they announced Thursday.

On Tuesday at about 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a burglary on Southwest Westfall Road near Southwest Baker Road in unincorporated Clackamas County.

The victim and her elderly mother told deputies that they were home and asleep at the time of the burglary. One of the women said she saw the suspect leaving the house. She gave deputies a detailed description and worked with a sketch artist to produce an image of the man.

The sheriff’s office said they are not releasing any other details at this time.

The suspect:

A man in his 30s to early 40s with dark hair and a full beard.

He is about 5-feet, 11-inches to 6-feet tall with a “slender build.”

He was wearing a Carhartt jacket and driving a brown, full-sized pickup truck.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office Tip Line - by phone at 503-723-4949 or with the online form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip, and reference case #23-019062.

