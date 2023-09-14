Motorcyclist dead after crash with semi-truck in Marion County

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies are investigating after a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle Thursday morning.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded around 3:25 a.m. to the intersection of Arndt Road NE and Bents Road NE, outside of Aurora.

SEE ALSO: Teen in custody after making threats of violence against schools in Tillamook

According to investigators, the semi-truck was traveling northbound on Bents Road NE and was turning eastbound onto Arndt Road NE when a motorcycle heading eastbound collided with the rear of the semi.

The motorcyclist, identified as 35-year-old Justin Brant, of Aurora, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Deputy Pete Walker at (503) 588-5032.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.