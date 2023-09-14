Pedestrian killed after being run over by semi-truck near Chehalis

Semi Truck
Semi Truck(Pexels via MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a semi-truck in Lewis County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers responded to milepost 78 on I-5 near Chehalis around 12:50 a.m. Thursday.

WSP says the pedestrian was lying in lane one of northbound I-5 when the semi-truck ran over them, killing them. The truck then pulled off to the right shoulder.

SEE ALSO: Portland City Council looks to foreclose several homes with delinquent liens

According to WSP, neither the driver nor the passenger in the semi were injured.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified by authorities and no additional information is available at this time.

