Person, pet found dead after fire destroys house in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person and a pet were found dead after a house fire in northwest Portland Thursday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue were called out to a fire in the 11400 block of Northwest Cornelius Pass Road. PF&R says crews arrived and found a one-story home fully-involved.

PF&R says water supply was a challenge due to no nearby fire hydrants and the location of the home. Some engines were being used to shuttle water to the scene.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the fire was reported to be under control.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue confirmed that one person and a pet were found dead inside the home.

An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire. No other details have been released at this time.

