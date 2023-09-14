Person, pet found dead after fire destroys house in NW Portland

Person, pet found dead after fire destroys house in NW Portland
Person, pet found dead after fire destroys house in NW Portland(Portland Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:45 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person and a pet were found dead after a house fire in northwest Portland Thursday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue were called out to a fire in the 11400 block of Northwest Cornelius Pass Road. PF&R says crews arrived and found a one-story home fully-involved.

PF&R says water supply was a challenge due to no nearby fire hydrants and the location of the home. Some engines were being used to shuttle water to the scene.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the fire was reported to be under control.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue confirmed that one person and a pet were found dead inside the home.

An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire. No other details have been released at this time.

