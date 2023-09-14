Police chase leads to rope rescue in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A police chase in northeast Portland ended in a rope rescue and put one man in a hospital Tuesday evening.

A deputy from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull a car over near the Maywood Park area Tuesday night. The MCSO said the driver got on to I-205 driving at a slow pace before breaking down on the northbound side of the 205 bridge.

See Also: Portland City Council looks to foreclose several homes with delinquent liens

According to deputies, the driver got out of the car, crossed all lanes of traffic, and jumped from the side of the bridge. The man landed on the ground about 15-20 feet below and firefighters used ropes to rescue him.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to live.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.