Portland City Council looks to foreclose several homes with delinquent liens

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -The City of Portland is working to handle problem properties across Portland. On Wednesday, City Council proposed an ordinance to foreclose on seven homes that have posed issues for neighborhoods.

“You’ve heard references sometimes to nightmare on Elm Street, well, neighbors feel this has been a nightmare on Killingsworth street,” Mike Lindberg, former city council member, said.

See Also: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler won’t seek re-election

111 Northeast Killingsworth Street is a property neighbors have been concerned about for some time. A woman who lives down the street said she’s relieved to hear the city is trying to do something about this property.

“I don’t want to be bothered with a bunch of craziness and yeah, no one should let their property be vandalized,” she said.

According to the Bureau of Development Services, they’ve received many complaints of squatters in that house. It’s had two fires in the last two years and police have been called to the building nine times in the last year.

BDS said the property owner owes more than $9,000 on the property but they haven’t been able to reach them.

“It was dirty, filthy, I wouldn’t be allowed to let my house go like that,” the neighbor near 111 NE Killingsworth Street, said.

Another home, 2826 Southeast 87th Avenue, is on the list. What’s left at that property is half of a charred house. The second floor is completely gone after BDS and neighbors say two buildings destroyed it.

See Also: Washington AG sues Kelso gun store for illegal sale of high-capacity magazines

BDS said more than $150,000 is owed and it’s considered an extremely distressed property enforcement case, which is a program that involves Portland Police when properties impact public health and safety.

These are the seven properties:

1225 NE 109th Avenue

9124 NE Prescott St

111 NE Killingsworth St

6417 SE 84th Ave

6402 SE 103rd Ave

2826 SE 87th Ave

1229 N Bryant

City Council has a second reading on this item next Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.