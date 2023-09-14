Summer heat returns today

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, September 14, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:13 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The summer heat returns today, especially for areas west of the Cascades. Expect sunny skies all day today with an afternoon high of 90 for Portland. We only cool to 60 under clear skies tonight. Sunny and a little hotter tomorrow, high 92. A slight cool down on Saturday with continued clear skies, high 87. Sunday afternoon to evening clouds will filter in and we warm to 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy for most of Monday, high 74. Tuesday, partly sunny with a chance of an evening shower pushing in, high 72. Wednesday morning brings a decent chance for showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with a high of 73. Overnight lows will gradually cool from 60 tonight to the low 50s by the middle of next week.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KPTV)

