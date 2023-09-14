Suspect arrested in Milwaukie for murder of Portland man

Kenny Martinez
Kenny Martinez(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested in Milwaukie by United States Marshals on Wednesday for the murder of a man in May.

Gerardo Obregon-Longares, 22, of Milwaukie was arrested and taken into custody on charges of murder in the second degree with a firearm, two counts of attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

See Also: Portland officer, nurse save man shot near courthouse

On Friday, May 12, at 11:30 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a shooting on the 7600 block of North Portsmouth Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man who had a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The man was later identified as 21-year-old Kenny Martinez. The medical examiner confirmed his death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$50k reward offered after Portland mail carrier robbed at gunpoint.
$50k reward offered after Portland mail carrier robbed at gunpoint
Aubrey Leannlynn Brandvold, 12
Police seek help finding missing 12-year-old girl
Ridgetop Road Fire
Level 3 evacuations lowered to Level 2 for Ridgetop Road fire
KPTV File Image
Man arrested for manslaughter, DUII after deadly crash in Clackamas
Portland Public Schools is warning schools could close in October if a deal is not reached on a...
PPS warns of possible school closure for teacher strike

Latest News

Mass CasitPortland taking actionas final project
Portland City Council looks to foreclose several homes with delinquent liens
The City of Portland is working to handle problem properties across Portland.
Portland City Council looks to foreclose several homes with delinquent liens
Commercial Fire in Milwaukie
Clackamas Fire battles 2-alarm fire on McLaughlin and Jennings Avenue
A memorial to fallen Portland firefighters was severely damaged last week, with 14 plates...
Memorial for fallen Portland firefighters still missing 11 plates
Mass Casitas final project
Final Mass Casitas put into place in SE Portland