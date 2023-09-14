Suspect arrested in Milwaukie for murder of Portland man

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested in Milwaukie by United States Marshals on Wednesday for the murder of a man in May.

Gerardo Obregon-Longares, 22, of Milwaukie was arrested and taken into custody on charges of murder in the second degree with a firearm, two counts of attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

On Friday, May 12, at 11:30 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a shooting on the 7600 block of North Portsmouth Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man who had a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The man was later identified as 21-year-old Kenny Martinez. The medical examiner confirmed his death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

