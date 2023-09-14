Suspect in custody after stealing PF&R fire boat, leading authorities on chase down Columbia River

PF&R Rescue Boat 21
PF&R Rescue Boat 21(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities have taken a suspect into custody after they reportedly stole a Portland Fire & Rescue fire boat early Thursday morning.

PF&R confirms that Rescue Boat 21 was stolen from the fire station at Southeast Madison Street, near the Hawthorne Bridge. Law enforcement and the Coast Guard pursued the fire boat along the Willamette River to the Columbia River.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says the Coast Guard caught up to the boat in the river and took the suspect into custody on the boat. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

The suspect was turned over to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, who will take them to jail.

The Coast Guard will tow the boat to the port in Kalama. PF&R will pick up the boat there.

The fire boat was not damaged.

