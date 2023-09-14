Teen in custody after making threats of violence against schools in Tillamook

Tillamook Junior High School
Tillamook Junior High School(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:43 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office has a teenager in custody who is accused of making threats to schools in the area.

The sheriff’s office says the teen girl made the threats Wednesday night, specifically mentioning schools in Tillamook and Neah-Kah-Nie High School. Officials believe this was an isolated incident, but say they’ll have deputies at Neah-Kah-Nie High School on Thursday.

Police will also have officers at schools in Tillamook to help reassure students and parents.

The Tillamook School District says the teen has been excluded from all district property until the matter is resolved.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

