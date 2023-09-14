Vancouver man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Vancouver man is in custody for attempted murder after a stabbing in Washington County, deputies confirm.

According to the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 10 p.m. Wednesday to a stabbing in the 300 block of SW 121st Place in the Cedar Hills neighborhood.

Arriving officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds and immediately provided medical assistance before they were taken to a local hospital. According to deputies, the victim remains in critical condition.

Detectives from the WCSO identified the suspect as 40-year-old Jason Ross Johnson of Vancouver. Johnson was located and arrested with help from the Vancouver Police Department early Thursday morning. He’s currently being held at the Clark County Jail awaiting extradition to Oregon.

SEE ALSO: Security guard arrested after stabbing man in NE Portland: Police

During the incident, deputies also discovered a stolen vehicle at the scene and arrested two people with outstanding warrants. 37-year-old Erica Lear Riley was arrested for a Texas warrant, and 33-year-old Jasmine Baskin was arrested for a Washington warrant.

The investigation into the stabbing and the stolen vehicle is ongoing, with the possibility of additional charges.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 846-2700.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.