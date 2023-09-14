Warm and dry through weekend; then cooler with a shower chance next week

Temperatures are heating up more quickly this afternoon and we should top out around 90 degrees in a couple of hours. High pressure and sinking/warming air sit directly over the Pacific Northwest; that keeps storms, clouds, and rain far to our north through Sunday. A light easterly wind has shut down all cooling coming in from the Pacific as well.

Friday will be just like today except start a bit warmer, so we’ll top out 1-2 degrees higher in the afternoon. Expect sunshine the entire day. We cool a few degrees Saturday as the warm east wind goes away, then more cloud cover Sunday drops us back down to around 80 degrees. We have a very nice weekend ahead! Not hot, but afternoon temperatures remain above normal for mid-September.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

A change occurs Monday through Wednesday as weather systems move much closer to us. They look too far away and too weak to give us rain Monday or Tuesday, but a few showers should show up Wednesday. That plus cooler westerly wind means we’ll finally drop below normal for the first part of the week. Some refreshing fall weather is on the way after this warm spell.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.