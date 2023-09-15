Alligator with half of its jaw missing rescued

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.
The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.(EUSTACIA KANTER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An alligator with the top half of its jaw missing was rescued Thursday evening in Florida after photos of it circulated across social media.

The environmental organization Bear Warriors United received a photo of the injured alligator from one of its members.

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.

Alligator trappers were able to successfully capture the injured alligator Thursday evening.

The organization said it believes the gator was injured by a snare trap in a failed poaching attempt.

They said they are working to get the traps banned in Florida.

The Florida Wildlife Commission, who was called in to help rescue the alligator, has not responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue boat stolen from PF&R
Suspect in custody after stealing PF&R fire boat, leading authorities on chase down Columbia River
Person, pet found dead after fire destroys house in NW Portland
Person, pet found dead after fire destroys house in NW Portland
KPTV file image
Motorcyclist dead after crash with semi-truck in Marion County
Semi Truck
Pedestrian killed after being run over by semi-truck near Chehalis
KPTV file image
Kaiser Permanente workers vote to authorize strike

Latest News

Texas State Senators bow their heads in prayer during the impeachment trial for suspended...
Texas AG Ken Paxton returns for closing arguments as his impeachment trial races toward a verdict
Adults in custody trained the dogs at the prison.
Program with Oregon Dept. of Corrections graduates 8 service dogs for veterans with disabilities
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the remembrance Friday morning at 16th...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Justice Jackson speaks at 16th Street Baptist Church bombing memorial
McDaniel High School
PPS to test out new weapons detection system at high school football game
Portland Public Schools is scheduled to test a new weapons detections system at a high school...
PPS to test out new weapons detection system at high school football game