Former Vancouver teacher gets probation, work crew for voyeurism

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A former Vancouver teacher was sentenced Thursday to probation and community service after she pleaded guilty to voyeurism last month, according to court documents.

SEE ALSO: Teen in custody after making threats of violence against schools in Tillamook

Former Mountain View High School teacher Shelley Leatherwood was given a year of probation and 30 days of work crew after she changed her plea in court to guilty on Aug. 9. As part of the plea deal, a charge of communication with a minor for immoral purposes was dropped.

Investigators of the case said a 17-year-old student reported a text with a nude photo to a staff member of the school district who then contacted police. Leatherwood said she ‘regretted sending the nude photo.’ As part of the plea deal, a charge of communication with a minor for immoral purposes was dropped.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.