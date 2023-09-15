FOUND: 12-year-old girl reported as run-away from SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 12-year-old girl who police said had run away from her southeast Portland house on Sept. 7, was found safe and returned to her home on Thursday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On Tuesday, Portland police had asked for help to find Aubrey Leannlynn Brandvold, who detectives were considering as endangered.

“The Portland Police Bureau is grateful for the numerous community tips we received, and for the news media for assistance in raising awareness of this case,” they said Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.