FOUND: 12-year-old girl reported as run-away from SE Portland

KPTV File Image
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 12-year-old girl who police said had run away from her southeast Portland house on Sept. 7, was found safe and returned to her home on Thursday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On Tuesday, Portland police had asked for help to find Aubrey Leannlynn Brandvold, who detectives were considering as endangered.

“The Portland Police Bureau is grateful for the numerous community tips we received, and for the news media for assistance in raising awareness of this case,” they said Thursday.

