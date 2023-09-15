InvestigateTV - Season 3; Episode 1

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: An innocent hostage shot nine times by police. And federal courts confirmed that the officers who shot him don’t owe him anything. Brendan Keefe shares the hostage’s story of recovery. Plus, technology marketed as a solution to solving crime is sometimes zeroing in on the wrong people. Ciara Cummings explains why in some cases the search for suspects leaves a trail of new victims.

WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch previous episodes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue boat stolen from PF&R
Suspect in custody after stealing PF&R fire boat, leading authorities on chase down Columbia River
Person, pet found dead after fire destroys house in NW Portland
Person, pet found dead after fire destroys house in NW Portland
KPTV file image
Motorcyclist dead after crash with semi-truck in Marion County
KPTV file image
Kaiser Permanente workers vote to authorize strike
Semi Truck
Pedestrian killed after being run over by semi-truck near Chehalis