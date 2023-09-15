Kidnapping suspect arrested at Hood River hotel

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) – A Hood River man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a woman from Washington.

On Tuesday evening, an employee of the Best Western in Hood River noticed strange interactions between a man and a woman. The employee then contacted police to report the suspicious activity.

Following an investigation, officers learned 32-year-old Lofton Olmstead, of Hood River, had taken a 36-year-old woman from Trout Lake, Washington against her will.

Olmstead was taken into custody and booked into NORCOR in the Dalles on charges of Kidnapping, Interfering with making a report, Menacing, Reckless Endangering and Coercion.

No further information is available at this time.

