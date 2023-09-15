Kidnapping suspect arrested at Hood River hotel

HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) – A Hood River man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a woman from Washington.

On Tuesday evening, an employee of the Best Western in Hood River noticed strange interactions between a man and a woman. The employee then contacted police to report the suspicious activity.

Following an investigation, officers learned 32-year-old Lofton Olmstead, of Hood River, had taken a 36-year-old woman from Trout Lake, Washington against her will.

SEE ALSO: PPS to test out new weapons detection system at high school football game

Olmstead was taken into custody and booked into NORCOR in the Dalles on charges of Kidnapping, Interfering with making a report, Menacing, Reckless Endangering and Coercion.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.