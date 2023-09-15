Multnomah County man sentenced for sexually abusing underage family member
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Multnomah County man has been sentenced to over eight years in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing a family member.
According to the Multnomah Co. District Attorney’s Office, Demarcus Loinu Paye, 32, was found guilty of sexually abusing a 16-year-old family member in Aug. 2021.
Paye was found guilty by a 12-person jury of the following:
- One count of Rape in the First Degree
- One count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree
- One count of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree
- One count of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree
Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Angela Lucero sentenced Paye to 100 months in prison, plus 140 months of post-prison supervision.
Paye is currently being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center and will be taken to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.
