Multnomah County man sentenced for sexually abusing underage family member

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Multnomah County man has been sentenced to over eight years in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing a family member.

According to the Multnomah Co. District Attorney’s Office, Demarcus Loinu Paye, 32, was found guilty of sexually abusing a 16-year-old family member in Aug. 2021.

Paye was found guilty by a 12-person jury of the following:

One count of Rape in the First Degree

One count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree

One count of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree

One count of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree

SEE ALSO: Kidnapping suspect arrested at Hood River hotel

Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Angela Lucero sentenced Paye to 100 months in prison, plus 140 months of post-prison supervision.

Paye is currently being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center and will be taken to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.