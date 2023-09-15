Multnomah County man sentenced for sexually abusing underage family member

File.
File.(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:49 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Multnomah County man has been sentenced to over eight years in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing a family member.

According to the Multnomah Co. District Attorney’s Office, Demarcus Loinu Paye, 32, was found guilty of sexually abusing a 16-year-old family member in Aug. 2021.

Paye was found guilty by a 12-person jury of the following:

  • One count of Rape in the First Degree
  • One count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree
  • One count of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree
  • One count of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree

SEE ALSO: Kidnapping suspect arrested at Hood River hotel

Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Angela Lucero sentenced Paye to 100 months in prison, plus 140 months of post-prison supervision.

Paye is currently being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center and will be taken to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue boat stolen from PF&R
Suspect in custody after stealing PF&R fire boat, leading authorities on chase down Columbia River
Person, pet found dead after fire destroys house in NW Portland
Person, pet found dead after fire destroys house in NW Portland
KPTV file image
Motorcyclist dead after crash with semi-truck in Marion County
KPTV file image
Kaiser Permanente workers vote to authorize strike
Semi Truck
Pedestrian killed after being run over by semi-truck near Chehalis

Latest News

Oregon GOP boycott reaches day 13; 10 senators now ineligible for reelection
GOP senators who boycotted Oregon Legislature file for reelection despite being disqualified
A Hood River man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a woman from Washington.
Kidnapping suspect arrested at Hood River hotel
File.
Kidnapping suspect arrested at Hood River hotel
Adults in custody trained the dogs at the prison.
Program with Oregon Dept. of Corrections graduates 8 service dogs for veterans with disabilities