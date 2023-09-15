No more hot weather in sight, but still warm and mainly sunny this weekend

Here's your evening weather forecast for Friday, September 15, 2023.
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Today will likely be the hottest day of September since we’re already at 90 degrees and we’ll end up in the 92-94 degree range. Luckily this time of year the sun is much weaker, nights are longer, and we start in the 50s. Expect a nice and comfortable evening.

A cooling trend begins tomorrow and continues through Monday; each day we’ll lose 5-10 degrees. This is due to weakening high pressure overhead allowing ocean air to surge inland. We stay dry through Tuesday. So we’ve got a warm (not hot) and mainly sunny weekend ahead.

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(kptv)

A weak weather system moves through the Pacific Northwest next Wednesday. That should finally give us a few scattered showers. Models are hinting a wet pattern may finally show up about 8-10 days out, beyond our 7 Day Forecast.

Here's your evening weather forecast for Friday, September 15, 2023.
