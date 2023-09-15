No more hot weather in sight, but still warm and mainly sunny this weekend
Today will likely be the hottest day of September since we’re already at 90 degrees and we’ll end up in the 92-94 degree range. Luckily this time of year the sun is much weaker, nights are longer, and we start in the 50s. Expect a nice and comfortable evening.
A cooling trend begins tomorrow and continues through Monday; each day we’ll lose 5-10 degrees. This is due to weakening high pressure overhead allowing ocean air to surge inland. We stay dry through Tuesday. So we’ve got a warm (not hot) and mainly sunny weekend ahead.
A weak weather system moves through the Pacific Northwest next Wednesday. That should finally give us a few scattered showers. Models are hinting a wet pattern may finally show up about 8-10 days out, beyond our 7 Day Forecast.
