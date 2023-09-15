Oregon Food Bank shedding light on hunger crisis

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As part of Hunger Action Day, Month and beyond, the Oregon Food Bank is shedding light on the challenges faced by people in our area as the crisis of hunger grows.

Work never stops at the Oregon Food Bank. Packing, sorting; the work of trying to fulfill a need that’s not only never-ending, but growing.

“Hunger rose during the pandemic and has not come back down,” said Susannah Morgan, President of Oregon Food Bank. “Forty percent of Americans do not have $400 to meet an emergency need. They do not have $400 in cash to buy school supplies, so a very large percentage of us are living hand to mouth.”

September marks Hunger Action Month, and Friday is Hunger Action Day nationwide - that includes Oregon and Washington.

A time to raise awareness, says Morgan, to address on the state of hunger in your community.

“Oregon Food Bank and our partners across the state are still working on how do we ensure that everyone can go to a grocery store and access the food that they need regardless of where they were born,” Morgan said.

Morgan says while there have been successes like expanding access to school meals across the state, the need in Oregon and southwest Washington remains critical and now is about creating a movement for food justice. Highlighting stories from the ground to those working to make sure no one goes hungry and the ways that you can help.

“You can donate food, you can donate funds, please. We can do more with your money than you can buy. You can donate your time, you can come and volunteer or you can donate your time as part of a movement and advocate for changes,” Morgan said.

To learn more about the Hunger Free Project, click here.

