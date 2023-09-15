Program with Oregon Dept. of Corrections graduates 8 service dogs for veterans with disabilities

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Joys of Living Assistance Dogs non-profit dedicated to raising and training assistance dogs partnered with the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution to host an assistance dog graduation.

The eight assistant dogs graduation from the JLAD program at EOCI will be given to veterans with disabilities to assist them in their daily lives.

Adults in custody trained the dogs at the prison and the event will include a demonstration of the dogs training and abilities.

