Silverton HS volleyball player setting the bar high nationwide

SILVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a senior from Silverton High School who enters her final volleyball season as the number one rated setter in the nation for the class of 2024.

Silverton volleyball’s fox hole is set by one of the best in the country.

“It’s validating that people know I work hard. I got to the gym, I work hard so I don’t really need other people to say that I am working hard because I know I am,” said Alexis Haury.

Alexis reads the game like a book.

“I love fantasy. I love the fighting and the good against evil,” she said. “I try to think of what the next move is going to be, try to outsmart the author, like try to outsmart the other team.”

This senior chapter is extra special. As the middle of three kids, Alexis is a senior leader to her kid sister, Silverton sophomore Ella.

“She’s my older sister, so I kind of have to do what she says either way but for the rest of the team, I know they love her,” Ella said. “She knows so no one questions her leadership.”

The 17-year-old big sis has been awarded the Gatorade Oregon Volleyball Player of the Year twice, and maybe it would have been three if freshman year wasn’t wiped out in 2020.

“I wasn’t expecting it last year because I was like, once, that’s crazy but twice I was like, ‘oh my goodness,’” Alexis said.

Thankful for it all, the senior setter and outside hitter still needs to quench a thirst for a 5A title before going off to college with the Washington Huskies.

“I love the campus. It’s one of the best pre-med schools, which I want to go into,” she said. “Whenever I would be comparing schools, it was always Washington and the other school and then Washington and the other school, my mom was the one who actually pointed it out to me.”

Mom, dad and her big sister made “bump, set, spike” part of Alexis’ early life.

“Found out I had a talent for it, and I just loved it so much because every ball is different. There is never the exact same thing and so, never stop learning,” she said.

Clever like a fox, Alexis goes above and beyond with a weighted 4.27 GPA.

“I always knew I wanted to go to college, and so I want to take what I want to actually learn in college versus having to go for the little requirements, and so I want to get it out of the way to focus on what I really love learning about,” said Alexis.

Learning and training to be the best and she is the top-ranked senior setter in the country.

Her North Pacific Juniors team recently placed fifth in the nation, the best by a club in the Pacific Northwest.

“It’s really just working hard and doing whatever I can to the best of my ability whatever I am doing at any time,” she said.

Now it’s time for the Foxes to hunt and gather for the Mid-Willamette Conference crown. Alexis and her teammates hope to make this a banner year for the Foxes.

