Sunny and hot day

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Friday, September 15, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:05 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Happy Friday everyone! Temperatures around the metro at 3:30 this morning are all over the board, from 48 in Vernonia to 74 in Troutdale! Look for another hot one today, sunny skies we will heat to 92 degrees. PDX officially hit 90 yesterday, so just a couple more degrees today. Tomorrow we stay sunny, but slightly cooler, high 87. By Sunday, we will see a few clouds move in but it should stay dry, high 78. Monday and Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny, highs both days at 75 degrees. Finally by Wednesday, we will be mostly cloudy with a few passing showers, high 72. Thursday, back to partly cloudy and dry, high 78.

