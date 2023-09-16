3-alarm fire at old fiberglass plant in Happy Valley; County says asbestos was in building

3-alarm commercial fire that started early Saturday in Clackamas County triggers ‘shelter in place’ orders for people living near the burning fiberglass plant.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:07 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 3-alarm commercial fire that started early Saturday morning in Clackamas County triggered ‘shelter in place’ orders for people living near the burning fiberglass plant, according to the Clackamas Fire Department.

Firefighters responded in the early hours of Saturday to a fire in the empty Miles Fiberglass and Composites manufacturing plant on Southeast Otty Road.

SEE ALSO: Families of dead Portland area women to hold BBQ fundraiser as investigation continues

Clackamas Fire said there were 22 units on scene, with help from Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 7:30 a.m., firefighters announced a shelter in place order for people living within a quarter mile of the plant address at 8855 Southeast Otty Road, right off Interstate 205. The order was lifted shortly before 2 p.m.

Caption

Firefighters said no injuries have been reported at this time, but people nearby were asked to stay inside for their own safety.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested after breaking E Portland Precinct windows with rock: Police

The building has been vacant for three years.

According to a statement issued by Clackamas County Saturday afternoon, the building is currently owned by the Clackamas County Development Agency and was scheduled for demolition over the next several weeks.

“Recent testing found the presence of asbestos in the building’s materials, and the contract was being adjusted for the proper disposal of those materials,” the county said.

Clackamas Fire evacuated two buildings right next to the closed plant.

“The county is working to relocate and provide support for the affected individuals,” the county said.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted when available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delays, detour on on I-5 South after crash north of Salem
Delays, detour on on I-5 South after crash north of Salem
Wx Blog
Summer recap, plus hints of a wetter pattern ahead
Security guard stabs man in back after NE Portland fight: Multnomah Co. DA
Security guard stabs man in back after fight in NE Portland: Multnomah Co. DA
PPS passes out Deterra bags
Portland schools pass out thousands of drug deactivation bags
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

3-alarm fire at old fiberglass plant in Happy Valley; County says asbestos was in building
3-alarm fire at old fiberglass plant in Happy Valley; County says asbestos was in building
Non-custodial mom kidnaps 2 boys from Vancouver school: Police
Non-custodial mom kidnaps 2 boys from Vancouver school: Police
Man arrested after breaking East Precinct windows with rock: Portland police
Man arrested after breaking E Portland Precinct windows with rock: Police
3-alarm commercial fire that started early Saturday in Clackamas County triggers ‘shelter in...
3-alarm fire at old fiberglass plant in Happy Valley; People living nearby told to ‘shelter in place