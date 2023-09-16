3-alarm fire at old fiberglass plant in Happy Valley; People living nearby told to ‘shelter in place’

3-alarm commercial fire that started early Saturday in Clackamas County triggers ‘shelter in place’ orders for people living near the burning fiberglass plant.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:07 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 3-alarm commercial fire that started early Saturday morning in Clackamas County has triggered ‘shelter in place’ orders for people living near the burning fiberglass plant, according to the Clackamas Fire Department.

Firefighters responded in the early hours of Saturday to a fire in the empty Miles Fiberglass and Composites manufacturing plant on Southeast Otty Road.

Clackamas Fire said there were 22 units on scene, with help from Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 7:30 a.m., firefighters announced a shelter in place order for people living within a quarter mile of the plant address at 8855 Southeast Otty Road, right off Interstate 205.

The building has been vacant for three years.

Firefighters said no injuries have been reported at this time, but people nearby are asked to stay inside for their own safety.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted when available.

