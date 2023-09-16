Delays, detour on on I-5 South after crash north of Salem

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Interstate 5 southbound is causing traffic delays north of Salem Friday evening, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

ODOT said at 6:30 p.m. that the crash was at milepost 260 near the Chemawa Road exit.

A detour around the area may be in place for several hours. Watch TripCheck for traffic updates.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.