Delays, detour on on I-5 South after crash north of Salem

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:46 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Interstate 5 southbound is causing traffic delays north of Salem Friday evening, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

ODOT said at 6:30 p.m. that the crash was at milepost 260 near the Chemawa Road exit.

A detour around the area may be in place for several hours. Watch TripCheck for traffic updates.

