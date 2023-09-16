Skip to content
First Alert Weather
Watch Live
News
FOX 12 Investigates
Traffic
Sports
Good Day Oregon
Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
TV Schedule
Home
News
National News
Local Highlights
FOX 12 Now
FOX 12 Investigates
Most Wanted
School Authority
Submit a Tip
News Links - As Seen On TV
First Alert Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings
Weather Podcast
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather Maps
Weather Alerts
Wildfires
Election Results
Oregon Election Results Map
Washington Election Results Map
National Election Results Map
Traffic
Gas Prices
Community
Community Calendar
Hunger Free Project
Well-Being Revolution
Around the House NW
Clean Water - It's Our Future
PGE Prep Tips
Surprise Squad
Rose Festival
Classroom of the Month
Submit Photos & Video
Sports
High Schools
Trail Blazers
Timbers
Thorns
National Sports
Outdoor GPS
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Health
Kaiser Permanente Thrive
Providence Health & Services
Well-Being Revolution
Good Day Oregon
Show and Tell
On the Go
Andy's Adventures
Share Your Child's 1st Birthday
Good Day Pets
Contact Us
Meet the Team
NextGen TV
TV Schedule
Our Apps
FOX 12 on Youtube
Alexa
Get a Copy of a Newscast
FOX 12 Plus
Station Video Tour
Careers
Closed Captioning
Translators
NextGen TV
Advertise With Us
Watch Live
Latest Newscasts
Job Connection
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
Press Releases
PowerNation
FULL SHOW: Friday Night Lights - Week 3
PART 1
Week three of Friday Night Lights is here!
By
Nick Krupke
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:17 PM PDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
PART 2
Week three of Friday Night Lights is here!
PART 3
Week three of Friday Night Lights is here!
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Suspect in custody after stealing PF&R fire boat, leading authorities on chase down Columbia River
Person, pet found dead after fire destroys house in NW Portland
Kaiser Permanente workers vote to authorize strike
Motorcyclist dead after crash with semi-truck in Marion County
Pedestrian killed after being run over by semi-truck near Chehalis
Latest News
Friday Night Lights - Week 3 Part 3
Friday Night Lights - Week 3 Part 2
Friday Night Lights - Week 3 Part 1
Silverton HS volleyball player setting the bar high nationwide